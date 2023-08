Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

Bladen County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a new wave of scam calls. (Photo; MGN / Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting residents.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact a person by phone or other means demanding money or personal information.

Even if the call appears to come from the Sheriff’s Office, they says it’s a scam.

If you are unsure if a call is legitimate, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office.