Brunswick County Social Services distribute 3,100 Christmas gifts

Brunswick County Social Services recently distributed 3,100 gifts (Photo: Brunswick County Social Services)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Social Services is sharing a big thank you to residents and organizations that donated a combined 3,100 gifts for local children and adults through the department’s 2022 Angel Tree initiative.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”

This year, gifts were distributed to 493 children and 49 adults who are served in some way by Brunswick County Social Services. This year’s donations included 65 bicycles and 6 tricycles.

Staff work to collect wish lists for each individual, which are then created into a tag placed on Angel Trees at the Walmarts in Shallotte, Southport, and Leland. Members of the public are invited to visit one of these Walmart locations to select a wish list, which they must fulfill by a certain date each December.

The department also thanks the following organizations that either fulfilled multiple Angel Tree gift requests, contacted families directly to offer Christmas assistance or collected toys for Brunswick County Social Services:

Duke Energy

Lions Club of Southport

Rebel Soul Yoga of Southport

Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church

River Sea Plantation

Brunswick Plantation’s Be an Angel program

828 Church

Adventure Kayak Company

Cambridge Crossing

Mary Missionary Baptist Church of Winnabow

Generations Church of Southport

Never Ever Boards

WAVES4Kids for hosting the annual Holiday Party for children in foster care

Individuals with questions about the Angel Tree initiative or other ways to support Brunswick County Social Services are encouraged to reach out at 910.253.2384 or email dss@brunswickcountync.gov.