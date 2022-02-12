Brunswick County woman dies after being hit by car near North Myrtle Beach

Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy said Amber Lawson, 32, from Carolina Shores North Carolina died of injuries sustained after being hit by the car.

He said the pedestrian was hit at 4:45 a.m. near Watertower Road about 5 miles from North Myrtle Beach.

