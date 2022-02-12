Brunswick County woman dies after being hit by car near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on Highway 90 in Horry County Saturday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy said Amber Lawson, 32, from Carolina Shores North Carolina died of injuries sustained after being hit by the car.
He said the pedestrian was hit at 4:45 a.m. near Watertower Road about 5 miles from North Myrtle Beach.