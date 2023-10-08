Brunswick County’s Intercultural Festival returns after several year absence

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since before the pandemic, the Brunswick County Intercultural Festival was held at Belville’s Riverwalk Festival on Sunday, October 8th.

Residents representing more than a dozen countries participated.

Some of the countries represented included India, China, the Philippines, Ireland, Poland and Vietnam.

Participants performed songs and dances from their respective homelands.

Festival organizer Mari-Lou Wong-Chong said the event helps show people how interesting and unique the various cultures that makeup Brunswick County are.

“We maximize our potential, our understanding, our acceptance, our respect, respect for each other, respect for our culture, and respect for our differences.,” Wong-Chong said.

This was the first time the festival had ever been held at Belville’s Riverwalk Park.