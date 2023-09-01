Brunswick Electric holding annual auction benefiting Community Grant program

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Electric annual auction is returning.

The company is hosting the event to raise funds for the Community Grants program.

The auction runs from September 5th at 8:00 a.m. through September 15th at 3:00 p.m., offering Brunswick Electric members the opportunity to cast bids for cars, trucks, equipment and more.

The auction will take place at the Brunswick Electric office located at 795 Ocean Hwy W in Supply.

All items up for auction will be in the office parking lot, along the fence behind the second building available to view.

The auction will be conducted in a sealed bid format. Bid sheets will be available in the office lobby during regular business hours. Once members have placed their bid, they will return their bid sheet to the office lobby. Winners will be notified by a Brunswick Electric representative.

A list of some of the items up for bids is below: