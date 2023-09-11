Brunswick Family Assistance opens its new headquarters in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County non-profit has moved into a new location and is ready to serve its customers.

Brunswick Family Assistance has opened its new headquarters in Bolivia to help with food storage, food pantry and more effective client services. The non-profit organization helps low-income families in Brunswick County by giving them access to food supplies and resources. The new facility is double the size of its previous location. According to Executive Director Stephanie Bowen, this is going to help them better serve the community.

“It’s critical for us to be able to serve the increasing number of people that our coming to our food pantry. In the last several months, the demand has been huge, we’ve been serving 500 people a month just with the food pantry alone. So, having this new space, more capacity more food storage is just huge for us and for our clients,” Bowen said.

The new location is currently operating at 929 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia, NC.