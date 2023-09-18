Brunswick Partnership for Housing starting Build Hope campaign

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Partnership for Housing is launching the “Build Hope” campaign

The goal is to pay off the $75,000 mortgage on the Felton-Russell House in Southport, which provides temporary housing for those without a place to stay.

That goal is closer to being reached, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church.

Partnership board member Susan Crabtree said the support they’ve received from the community has been great to see.

“We would not be here without the community,” Crabtree said. “Where we are today, with the churches, the donations in the community, generous grants we’ve gotten from outside sources and Brunswick County has really enabled this whole building to be renovated, constructed.”

The Sacred Hearts Catholic Church is adding even more incentive for the Brunswick Partnership for Housing to reach its goal.

If the non-profit can raise the remaining $50,000 dollars on its mortgage, the church will provide a monthly donation to assist with operating costs in 2024.