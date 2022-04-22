Brunswick water rescue team gears up for tourist season

BRUNSWICK COUNTY – (WWAY) – A water rescue team made up of volunteers is gearing up for the busy season.

They had an opportunity to get some training Thursday evening practicing a real-life scenario.

The Oak Island Water Rescue team trains year-round for emergency response in-and-around water.

Last year, they responded to about 60 rescue calls.

With the cold weather waning, Chief Peter Grendze said it’s the perfect time to get more training reps in.

“When the weather gets nice we take the boats out,” he said. “We are getting them use to launching the boat and taking it in.”

His new recruits have water experience; however, this involves rescuing victims out of water or mud.

“Some of them have never done that,” said Grendze. “They’ve been fishermen but they don’t know how to approach a victim in the water.”

Kevin Kunstmann is a new recruit, he joined the team about a month ago.

“My thought process for joining this is to gain as much knowledge as I can to help these guys, and help out the crew,” he said.

Water rescue takes hands-on training; during this session, the crew is focused on taking a rescue mannequin in-and-out of the water.

There was a time when people would jump in the water to play a victim, but because of the safety concerns they’ve switched to rescue mannequins, according to Capt. Hugh Johnson.

“Because of its weight and its size, it makes the simulation as close to real as possible,” he said.

Those planning to head into and on the water should check the weather conditions before venturing out, and to always pay attention to the rip-current warnings.

“On our website, they can go and look at what the rip current it for Oak Island,” Johnson.

Another hazard, according to Grendze, is mud: just last month three kayakers had to be rescued after they got stuck after getting out of their boats.

Grendze said, “Take one step off your boat – and it is waist deep – always have a way to call for help.”

If that’s not an option stay in your boat until the tide comes back up.

“We do have a lot of mudflats around here at low tide, and there’s areas around here that is like quick sand,” said Grendze.

Johnson has one last piece of advice for water enthusiasts.

“Learn the water before you go in,” he said. “Just because it looks calm, doesn’t mean it is.”