Burgaw hosting Summer Sunset Market on August 11

Burgaw hosted thousands of people at the annual Blueberry Festival in June. (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY News).

BURGAW (WWAY) – Summer may be drawing to a close, but Burgaw is as busy as ever!

The Burgaw Tourism Development Authority is excited to announce their next seasonal market of the year, taking place on August 11, 2023 at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot. The Summer Sunset Market will feature craft vendors, a food truck, and live music.

Vendor applications are now available for vendors offering homegrown and handmade items. Vendors can register at burgawnc.gov/market.

The food truck for the evening will be Beyond the Bayou, and live music will be provided by musicians local to the area.

Shop local with us from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on August 11th at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot, located at 115 S Dickerson Street.

An additional market is scheduled for November 17th.