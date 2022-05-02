Burgaw man facing several drug charges after traffic stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says a Burgaw man was arrested Sunday evening around 10:30 pm following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 31st Street.

30-year-old Daquan Ellison had more than a dozen warrants for his arrest including Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, among other charges.

Ellison is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.