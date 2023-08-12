Burgaw vendors come out for Summer Sunset Market

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Lots of people came out on Friday, August 11th for the Summer Sunset Market in Burgaw.

More than a dozen vendors took part in the market which was held at the historic train depot on Dickerson Street.

The market is now being held quarterly.

Michael Fields owns Retro Meadery.

He said being part of the market is a good way to introduce his products to new customers.

“A lot of people, a lot of businesses when they start up, they come out and start at these markets,” Fields said. “You meet everybody that’s new, that’s starting something new, has a new product, so having people come out and seeing what’s out there is actually helping out a lot of these small businesses and bringing out the crowd.”

Organizers plan to hold another vendor’s market this fall.