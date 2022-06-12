Burgwin-WrIght House holds summer craft market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a perfect day to enjoy the historic gardens at the summer crafts market in the Burgwin-WrIght House and gardens this weekend.

More than 30 local artists and artisans dispersed throughout the garden – showing off their hand-crafted works – available for sale.

Their one-of-a-kind pieces ranged from wall art to jeweler to knitted plush toys.

The event was free to the public and offered a way for the art community to have a place to exhibit their designs.

Burgwin-Wright House museum’s director Christine Lamberton said art is important to the Wilmington community – adding – many of them are full-time artists – and depend on markets to contribute to their livelihoods.

“I found that after 2020 a lot of people depended on these craft markets for a supplement on their livelihood, and we invite all thirty of them to come back and showcase their pieces here in our gardens and our gift shops,” she said. “The Burwin-Wright House is not just a historic house museum you visit and have to pay admissions for.

“Our gardens are a venue that are complimentary to all Wilmingtonian.”

Two crafts markets are planned this year – one on October 1, and the other on December 10, during their holiday open house.

For more information, click here.