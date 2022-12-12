Burgwin-Wright House transforms home into colonial era for holiday open house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House was transformed into the colonial era – with the 18th-century house decorated as it would have been during the holiday season more than two hundred years ago.

According to Assistant Museum Director Hunter Ingram, Christmas trees weren’t popular back then, homes were decorated with fresh greenery, fruits, and flowers during that time period, exactly what visitors saw over the weekend while touring the open house.

Interpreters dressed in period costumes and Masonboro Parlor played live music, giving visitors a feel of life in the 1700s.

According to Ingram, admission is free and donations are appreciated.

“This is an active house museum, this is Wilmington’s oldest and largest historic site and so it takes up money to preserve it,” Ingram said. “And so every year we have a holiday open house, and people can through and learn about this absolutely historic part of Wilmington’s story that’s at the corner of Third and Market Street.”

Guided house tours are offered throughout the year.

Earlier in the day, there was something for everyone during the Burgwin-Wright House Holiday Market.

Thirty local vendors highlighted their skills and talents which were set up throughout the gardens and visitor center and included works from North Carolina artists and artisans.

More information on the Burgwin-Wright House can be found here.