Businesses enjoying high sales numbers as dog days of summer hit

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that the Fourth of July has passed, we’re getting into the dog days of summer.

With large crowds coming out for the 4th, this summer is proving to be a record-setter for many local businesses.

Businesses in Carolina Beach said they are doing well.

Matthew Morris is the general manager for Fentoni’s Pizza.

He said it’s great seeing businesses making a comeback after the pandemic.

“I think, COVIDs finally kind of gone and so people are just kind of venturing out more,” Morris said. “The carnival helps quite a bit too, now that they’re doing it year around and brought a lot more rides in this year so. It’s nice, we’re good with all of our local businesses around here so everybody gets along around here so share and share alike so it’s good to see everybody do good.”

In addition to having fireworks, there’s live music at the Carolina Beach boardwalk stage every Thursday.

And if you’re looking to enjoy some fun by the poolside, the Courtyard by Marriott in Carolina Beach is hosting a public pool party from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, July 15th.