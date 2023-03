Busy section of Market Street shutting down in May for railroad repairs

A busy section of Market Street is scheduled to close in May for railroad repair work (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Market Street is scheduled to close for several days in May.

A railroad crossing located between Darlington Avenue and Barclay Hills Drive needs a new panel.

To replace it, the crossing will remain closed and unpassable from May 1st at 6:00 a.m. until May 4th at 5:00 p.m.

A detour will be put in place, but impacts are still expected.