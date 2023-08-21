C.W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast in Wilmington voted number one by USA TODAY readers

CW Worth House has been voted the best Bed & Breakfast (Photo: CW Worth House)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The C.W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast has been voted the number one in the country by USA TODAY readers.

Wilmington’s longest-operating B&B is located in a historic Queen Ann style home (c. 1893).

In 2022 the C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast joined more than 260 properties in the Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America .

“The Wilmington and Beaches CVB congratulates the C.W. Worth House B&B on its number one ranking in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Bed and Breakfast,” states Kim Hufham, President/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority. “This national recognition is a testament to the innkeepers’ commitment to excellence and shines a spotlight on Wilmington’s bed-and-breakfast inns.”

