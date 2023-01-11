CAA Commissioner talks monumental matchup for UNCW basketball

Says it's the "biggest game" during his time with the conference

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In anticipation of UNCW’s showdown with Charleston on Wednesday, Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt invited the commissioner of the CAA, Joe D’Antonio, to discuss the matchup.

15-1 Charleston has the longest win streak in all of college basketball, and #14-3 UNCW has the second longest streak. Commissioner D’Antonio mentions that fact as why it is the biggest game he has been apart of in his 7 years with the conference.

Enjoy the full interview posted here.