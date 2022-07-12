CAA Honors Three Seahawk Teams For Academics

Drexel and Elon led the way with four teams recognized, followed by UNCW and Delaware with three apiece

UNCW (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The UNCW baseball, men’s golf and volleyball teams have been honored with the Colonial Athletic Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award for 2021-22.

The league began honoring collective performances in the classroom six years ago (2016-17). The award recognizes the institution with the highest collective grade point average in the 22 sports sponsored by the CAA.

The team GPA is a calculation of the grade point average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution’s roster throughout the final day of their respective championship seasons during this past academic year.

The 22 awards were spread out over 10 different institutions. Drexel and Elon led the way with four teams recognized, followed by UNCW and Delaware with three apiece.

It marked the second straight year and third time overall that UNCW’s volleyball team has been honored. It also represented the first Team Academic Excellence award for the baseball and men’s golf teams.

2021-22 CAA TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Baseball – UNCW

Men’s Basketball – Drexel

Women’s Basketball – Drexel

Men’s Cross Country – William & Mary

Women’s Cross Country – Charleston

Field Hockey – Delaware

Football – Elon

Men’s Golf – UNCW

Women’s Golf – Delaware

Men’s Lacrosse – Fairfield

Women’s Lacrosse – Hofstra

Rowing – Villanova

Men’s Soccer – Hofstra

Women’s Soccer – Elon

Softball – Elon

Men’s Swimming & Diving – Drexel

Women’s Swimming & Diving – Northeastern

Men’s Tennis – Drexel

Women’s Tennis – Delaware

Men’s Track & Field William & Mary

Women’s Track & Field – Elon

Volleyball – UNCW

UNCW’s Past Winners

2016-17 (2): Women’s Golf | Softball

2017-18 (3):Women’s Golf | Softball | Men’s Soccer

2018-19 (5):Women’s Golf | Softball | Men’s Soccer | Men’s Tennis

Volleyball

2019-20 (-): No awards present (Covid-19)

2020-21 (2): Women’s Cross Country | Volleyball

2021-22 (3): Baseball | Men’s Golf | Volleyball