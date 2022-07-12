CAA Honors Three Seahawk Teams For Academics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The UNCW baseball, men’s golf and volleyball teams have been honored with the Colonial Athletic Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award for 2021-22.
The league began honoring collective performances in the classroom six years ago (2016-17). The award recognizes the institution with the highest collective grade point average in the 22 sports sponsored by the CAA.
The team GPA is a calculation of the grade point average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution’s roster throughout the final day of their respective championship seasons during this past academic year.
The 22 awards were spread out over 10 different institutions. Drexel and Elon led the way with four teams recognized, followed by UNCW and Delaware with three apiece.
It marked the second straight year and third time overall that UNCW’s volleyball team has been honored. It also represented the first Team Academic Excellence award for the baseball and men’s golf teams.
2021-22 CAA TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS
Baseball – UNCW
Men’s Basketball – Drexel
Women’s Basketball – Drexel
Men’s Cross Country – William & Mary
Women’s Cross Country – Charleston
Field Hockey – Delaware
Football – Elon
Men’s Golf – UNCW
Women’s Golf – Delaware
Men’s Lacrosse – Fairfield
Women’s Lacrosse – Hofstra
Rowing – Villanova
Men’s Soccer – Hofstra
Women’s Soccer – Elon
Softball – Elon
Men’s Swimming & Diving – Drexel
Women’s Swimming & Diving – Northeastern
Men’s Tennis – Drexel
Women’s Tennis – Delaware
Men’s Track & Field William & Mary
Women’s Track & Field – Elon
Volleyball – UNCW
UNCW’s Past Winners
2016-17 (2): Women’s Golf | Softball
2017-18 (3):Women’s Golf | Softball | Men’s Soccer
2018-19 (5):Women’s Golf | Softball | Men’s Soccer | Men’s Tennis
Volleyball
2019-20 (-): No awards present (Covid-19)
2020-21 (2): Women’s Cross Country | Volleyball
2021-22 (3): Baseball | Men’s Golf | Volleyball