Cabaret-style fundraiser to benefit She ROCKS and Thalian Association Communication Theatre

Photo Credit: Thalian Association Community Theatre Bianca Shaw was one of the featured performers in the 2020 All That Jazz event.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A cabaret-style fundraiser concert takes the stage later this month to benefit She ROCKS (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) and Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT).

“All that Jazz” will feature divine divas performing a number of familiar songs. Jeff Hidek, who is a well known Wilmington actor, will serve as emcee.

Over the years, this event has grown into one of Wilmington’s most colorful and entertaining fundraisers.

Years ago, veteran theatre director Mike Thompson came up with the idea of a Broadway concert featuring female performers on stage and he pitched the idea to TACT Executive Director Susan Habas.

Since ovarian cancer had impacted the Wilmington community theatre family, TACT decided to support She ROCKS in its effort to celebrate the amazing women and families working together to fund research and treatment for the disease.

During the first three years of the collaboration, the Divine Divas concept was held as two-night concerts at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center in Downtown Wilmington.

In 2020, TACT President Joan Loch had the vision to expand the event to an elegant cabaret with a dining experience.

“This year, it’s going to be a full cabaret-style evening, there will be a plated dinner involved, and silent and live auctions,” Hidek said.

The “divas” performing on stage this year include Kathy Enlo, Mary-Beth Redman, Bianca Shaw, Georgie Simon, Kathy Street and Corey Thomas. Other local performers taking part in the event are Alex Gallow, Logan Hayes and Yuvan Cox.

“People familiar with Wilmington’s theater scene have probably seen them,” Hidek said. “If you’re not familiar, these are people you’ll definitely want to know.”

“All that Jazz” will be held Saturday, March 26, in the Wendell Daniels Ballroom at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $85. Admission includes entertainment, drinks and dinner.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split between the She ROCKS and TACT organizations.

In 2007, the North Carolina legislature named the Thalian Association Community Theatre the Official Community Theater of North Carolina.

“Those people who enjoy live theater and have been back to some of the shows that have happened, this is a great way to continue this community theater,” Hidek said. “If you haven’t dipped your toes into the live-theater waters, this is a really good opportunity to go back and enjoy some live performances again.”

She ROCKS exists to bring awareness and attention to ovarian cancer through funding groundbreaking research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill and by helping patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer in the Wilmington and Triad regions.

“This is really a great event because it was created by women, founded by women and continues to help women, and She ROCKS is one of those great organizations that’s doing so much for our community,” said Hidek.

You can purchase tickets by going to Thalian.org. or by calling TACT at 910-251-1788.