Calabash Fire Department responds to multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night

(Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Just after 11:00 pm Sunday night, the Calabash Fire Department says they responded to a major wreck.

The collision took place at Hickman Road and Ash Little River Road.

Officials say the crash involved three vehicles, and three people were transported to the hospital, including one who was airlifted to the Grand Strand trauma unit once firefighters were able to pull him from his vehicle.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the accident which closed the intersection for nearly two hours.

The Department says they respond to many accidents at that intersection and ask drivers to use extra caution when travelling through that area.