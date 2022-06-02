Calabash Firefighters remind the community to stay safe after another structure fire

(Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

For the second time in less than a week, Calabash firefighters responded to a structure fire.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a garage on fire on Boundaryline Drive in Carolina Shores North.

Arriving units found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames with the nearby residence and adjoining woods already affected.

They were able to contain the blaze quickly and prevent the fire from spreading any further, but the garage and its contents were a total loss.

Part of the home’s exterior and a room at the rear of the residence also suffered damage.

Fortunately none of the home’s residents or firefighters were injured.

The Calabash Fire Department was again assisted by mutual aid firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County, as well as Brunswick County EMS and Sheriff’s Office.

The Brunswick County fire investigator called to the scene said that the fire was accidental, but the exact cause could not be determined.