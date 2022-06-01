Call for Artists: Submit original pieces for the Summer Regional Art Show at Franklin Square Gallery

Franklin Square Gallery (Photo: Facebook)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Artists throughout the lower Cape Fear region and beyond are invited to submit original paintings, pottery and ceramic sculpture for display in this year’s Summer Regional Art Show, a juried exhibition to be held at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport, NC, from June 27 through July 23, 2022.

Judges for the Show are Janice Castiglione, an award-winning illustrator and watercolorist, and Marina Bosetti, a well-known clay artist whose works include ceramic sculpture, pottery and art tiles.

The judges will evaluate all submissions and select those to be included in the show.

They will also present Memorial, Merit and Honorable Mention Awards totaling more than $1,200.

All works accepted for inclusion in the Show will be offered for sale to the public.

The deadline for registration and payment of entry fees is June 9, 2022.

The application form and entry fees ($36 for members of the Associated Artists of Southport; $46 for non-members) must be submitted online by clicking here.

Additional information may be obtained on the Gallery website, or by contacting the Show’s chairperson, Kim Kirk, at creativespirit@ec.rr.com