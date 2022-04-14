Calling artists and crafters: apply for vender space at the NC 4th of July festival

Last year's success on Oak Island brings a return to that location this year and the traditional site of the festival's Arts & Crafts to Franklin Square Park which was the sole location of Arts & Crafts up to 2021.

Tent from NC 4th of July Festival in Southport/Oak Island (Photo: Trisha Howarth/NC 4th of July Festival)

SOUTHPORT & OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The NC 4th of July Festival announced the return of Arts & Crafts to Franklin Square Park in Southport and Middleton Park on Oak Island.

“We expect a significant turnout for this year’s event,” said Trisha Howarth, festival publicity chair. “The public sentiment has grown in confidence through the last two years of pandemic restrictions, and outdoor activities are at the top of the list for enjoying traditional celebrations. The anticipation of the increased crowds, coupled with the decrease in public parking facilities in Southport, led to the decision to continue to expand the partnership with Oak Island by adding more events for the township. It was a winning combination in 2021, and the festival is grateful for the opportunity to return to Middleton Park in 2022.”

Artisans and Crafters are encouraged to return applications as soon as possible, as both locations have limited space.

The hours and dates for the Arts & Crafts Market are:

Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Monday, July 4th, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The application is available at Arts and Crafts, (https://www.nc4thofjuly.com/Artsandcrafts).

Many vendors return annually to take advantage of the large shopping audience that the festival brings to the area.

View the entire Festival schedule and daily waterfront entertainment schedule at www.nc4thofjuly.com.

Should your trip to the Southport-Oak Island area involve an overnight stay, please visit the Chamber’s website at www.southport-oakisland.com.