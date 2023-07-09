CAM, American Civil War Museum, teaming up for USCT film

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Boundless, the public sculpture honoring the United State Colored Troops and their fight for freedom, is taking on another angle

The Cameron Art Museum teamed up with the American Civil War Museum to put together a film/documentary to tell the story of the USCT, and to find descendants of these men.

They filmed some of those descendants for the production at the CAM on Saturday.

“The best way to learn these stories is find their decedents to tell you these things that have been passed down from their communities.” said Daniel Jones, Cultural Curator. “We feel like we have a duty here to tell this story,” said Daniel Jones, Cultural Curator at CAM.

These stories will be recorded and showcased during the museum’s planned USCT Descendants Day on November 11, 2023.