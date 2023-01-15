Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home

WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend.

The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds.

As part of the exhibit’s debut, the museum offered free admission to galleries and events.

Greyson Davis is the Art Director of the BLM letter project, and says this is a big step forward for the City of Wilmington.

“Cameron Art opened its doors, or its yard rather, and allowed us a home for our “Black Lives Do Matter” installation, and this is the opening ceremony. It’s a great celebration of community and culture, all the things, all the great things,” said Greyson Davis, Art Director of the project.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple among the officials attending Saturday’s ceremony.

The display is located on the grounds in front of the museum facing Independence Boulevard.