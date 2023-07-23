Cameron Art Museum holds 1st ever BBQ & Bourbon Bash event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Normally, rain and barbeques don’t go well together, but there was one barbeque on Saturday, July 22nd that even the weather couldn’t stop.

The Cameron Art Museum held its first-ever BBQ & Bourbon Bash event on it’s grounds off South 17th Street in Wilmington.

The event was held to show off the museum’s drink’s cafe and also let people enjoy some great food and live music.

Heather Wilson is the museum’s executive director. She said the support from the community was great to see.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many people supporting Cameron Art Museum,” Wilson said. “We actually sold way more tickets than we expected. I think we sold over 215 tickets and out of those, the majority of those folks are non-members, so there are new people coming to the museum, which is really exciting.”

And, of course, you can’t have a BBQ without music.

A local band called “Hood’s Creek” performed, with one of its members being the museum’s chef.