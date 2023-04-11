Cameron Art Museum hosting community art event for Earth Day

The Cameron Art Museum is hosting an event on Earth Day (Photo: CAM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum (CAM) is holding a special event to celebrate Earth Day 2023.

The festivities will take place Saturday, April 22nd from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The community is invited to gather on the museum grounds and join an array of artists, scientists, local non-profits and UNCW labs/ programs focused on local/global water issues.

Participating organizations and labs will share their research for the first half of the event from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., focusing on educational and family-oriented activities and live music, while the second half will feature live performance, dance, sculpture, installation, light and sound work.

Food and refreshments will be available from CAM Cafe and a local food truck.

Ahead of the main event, CAM will screen a selection of short documentaries on Thursday, April 20th. At 6:30 p.m. attendees can learn about the Confluence/Algae Society CAM hosted exhibition with Confluence (12 min) followed by FlowILM (13 min) which focuses on the FlowILM 2022 event, both films produced by UNCW will be presented by Gene Felice.