Cameron Art Museum hosting Handmade Holiday Market Nov. 4

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum is hosting a Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday, November 4.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3201 South 17th Street in Wilmington. There is a $5 entry fee, which includes entry into a drawing for a free household membership.

The event will help you get ready for gift giving this holiday season with a one-day shopping event featuring unique and handmade gift items created by local artists.

For more information visit CameronArtMuseum.org