Cameron Art Museum presents Kids State of the Art call to young artists

Kids State of the Art opens August 20th, 2022 at CAM with a free Community Day.

Photo: Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum announces a call to all young North Carolina artists, ages 5 to 17, to join their first-ever Kids State of the Art exhibition.

North Carolina artists ages 5 to 17 are invited to bring one work of art during the museum’s Drop Off Art Day on Saturday, August 6 to the museum from 10 am to 5 pm or to Dreams Center for Art Education between 10 am and 2 pm.

Cameron Art Museum celebrates by offering free admission to all the galleries along with fun family activities and performance throughout the day.

The exhibition will be open to the public until September 25th, 2022.

Georgia Mastroieni, Cameron Art Museum’s Director of Outreach and Family Engagement stated, “We are thrilled to announce our first ever exhibition that spotlights all youth artwork. This exhibition is in the style of our State of the Art exhibition, but we’ve adapted many parts of it to be family friendly. We can’t wait to see what the young artists create, and we’ll celebrate the opening with a free community day filled with family friendly entertainment and activities.”

Kids State of the Art Drop Off Day on Saturday, August 6 has two locations:

Cameron Art Museum 10 am to 5 pm located at 1701 South 17th Street Wilmington, NC 28412

Dreams Center for Art Education 10 am to 2 pm located at 901 Fanning Street Wilmington, NC 28401

Visit their website to download the Kids State of the Art Registration Form and a full list of rules and more.

Or, you can download the Kids State of the Art Registration form HERE and you can read the rules and additional information HERE.