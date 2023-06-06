Canadian wildfire smoke leading to hazy Cape Fear sky

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You likely noticed the haziness to the sunrise Tuesday morning.

The milky conditions aren’t due to clouds, but upper-level wildfire smoke.

The smoke has made the journey down the east coast from the massive fires burning in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Portions of the northeast are experiencing air quality issues. But our smoke should remain above the surface level and not cause too much of an impact.

Despite the overcast-look, highs are still expected to soar into the middle and upper 80s away from the coast.