Can’t find baby formula? Here’s what you should do.

(Photo: John Crowley / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands.

So what should you do if you can’t find formula?

Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options.

Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out.

Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one.

Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.