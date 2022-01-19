Cape Fear area to celebrate National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29

Parents learn about several options for educating children in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parents across southeast North Carolina can learn about the myriad options they have for educating their children during National School Choice Week, Jan. 23-29, 2022.

The week is designed to raise awareness of the need for some parents to have K-12 school choice, and the benefits of having that choice.

The week also is designed to help parents sort through options available for their children.

The need for options in education became increasingly apparent during the early months of the pandemic, when schools were shut down across the nation, and families relied on remote learning.

The most popular options in this area are traditional, charter and magnet public schools, as well as online learning, private schools and home schooling.

Across the country, celebrations for National School Choice week include school fairs, parent nights and talent shows to generate interest for parents to explore their local options.

For a closer look at the school choices available in Eastern NC, visit here .

For a national snapshot of what parents think about school choice, and what they’d like to change, click here .