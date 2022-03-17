Cape Fear businesses pack 4 shipping containers full of donations for Ukrainians

And they're aiming for a fifth.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two businesses in the Cape Fear area have teamed up to use their resources to ship donations to the people of Ukraine right from the Port of Wilmington.

CIL Capital and Moto Leader Global put out the call for donations last week with a goal of one container per week but filled up three containers in two weeks.

“We had an empty container two weeks ago for our regular shipments. So, our owner Lucas, he asked if we could maybe fill it with donations,” Moto Leader Global Executive Assistant Leslie Smith said. “This is our fourth container. We sent our first one out last weekend.”

MLG ships salvage vehicles overseas. The company says it can move its products from Wilmington to Antwerp, Belgium in 11 days. MLG says its partner in Europe is based in Poland with trucking assets and a direct supply chain from the Port of Wilmington to Poland and Ukraine.

The effort is supported by donations from members of the community and volunteers who are working to sort the items and pack them into the containers.

“We know these people have left everything behind and for the indiscernible future, they’re going to be living off of donations,” Donor and volunteer Bob Fulton said. “It’s been a tremendous outpouring.”

Fulton’s church, Ocean View United Methodist in Oak Island, packed a box truck to the brim this week and he dropped it off at CIL/MLG in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon. After unloading his truck, he stayed to help pack the containers.

Another donor and volunteer Randy Sturgill has been gathering utility clothing for the volunteers who, after taking their families to safety across the border, are going back to fight against the Russians.

“In my later lifetime, I’ve never seen such a congealing of this nation. It gives me cold chills to actually be involved in it,” Sturgill said. “Now, all my stuff is packed up and on the way to Ukraine. Now, I just want to be able to work with these other folks until the last container’s full.”

Fulton and Sturgill are likely going to take their efforts a step further by going overseas to help refugees and those fighting.

“I just feel like I need to be on the other end and actually maybe lace up the first boots on a volunteer,” Sturgill said.

Whether helping with donation distribution or serving meals or volunteering in a refugee camp, the two want to do more. They want to see their efforts all the way through to the people of Ukraine.

“Anything we can do. We want to try and make sure that we can go over and bring back the story to all these people because this helps our people,” Fulton said. “Everyone needs to know their efforts really had fruit and came back.”

CIL Capital and Moto Leader Global are going to keep filling containers for the next two weeks and will continue after that as needed. If you would like to donate or volunteer, teams will be at 805 N 23rd Street in Wilmington from 9 am to 4 pm Thursday and Friday. Next week, they will be at 1270 Cedar Hill Road in Navassa from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Items needed are as follows.

FOOD

Energy bars, ready-to-eat meals, instant food, canned food, canned tuna and meats, energy drinks, packaged

tea/coffee, fast cooking noodles

REFUGEE SUPPLIES

Baby formula, baby food, diapers, wipes, soap, toothbrushes & toothpaste, children’s tylenol, feminine hygiene

products, sleeping bags, linens, crayons, small toys & winter clothing.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

First Aid Kits, bandages (small and large), elastic bandages, pain medication, hemostatic bandages,

gauze/compresses, antibiotic ointments, disinfectants, anti-inflammatory medications, hydrogel, 5mlsyringes, medical

gloves, thermometers, scissors for cutting clothes, tourniquets, clamps,

anti-bleeding gels/sticks, nasopharyngeal tubes, oropharyngeal tubes.

SOLDIER SUPPLIES

Underwear, thermal underwear (L/XL), cotton socks, stocking cap

You can also shop their Amazon wishlist to ship donations directly to the companies.

Any questions can be emailed to Leslie Smith at leslie.s@motoleader.global.