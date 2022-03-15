Oak Island church gathers countless supplies for Ukrainian refugees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — What started as a small collection for Ukraine has ballooned into a major operation in Oak Island. Church volunteers by the dozen are doing what they can to help Ukraine.

As donations rolled into Ocean View United Methodist in Oak Island Tuesday, volunteers packed, stacked, and stored medical supplies, clothing and baby products away for Ukrainian refugees.

“Word has gotten out, people have spread the word from church to church, community to community,” said organizer, Cheryl Fulton. “And everybody has just realized they can’t do nothing. You know, we’re all hurting, and we’re all horrified by what we’re seeing. And we just feel like we have to do whatever we can to help.”

The church announced Sunday they’d begin collecting donations, working together to bus boxes to CIL Capital and Moto Leader, two Wilmington companies shipping supplies to Poland and Ukraine.

Pastor Edie Gleaves explained, “It gives life to the people who give. We’re blessed by being a blessing to others.”

Praying over their donations, crafters crocheted blankets for women and children after a hospital shelling killed a pregnant mother and her child. Soon after, volunteers and donations picked up.

“So many people mentioned the bombing of the maternity hospital. And spoke to that as a major motivator for them.”

Just after noon Wednesday, the church will load up the supplies and drive them to one of the several locations in Wilmington shipping donations overseas. With volunteers working around the clock until then, Fulton says though they may never meet the people who get these supplies, she’s grateful they can do something to help.

“I get very emotional about it,” she said. “And I’m just trying really hard not to let that happen, because we’ve got things to do.”

If you’re interested in helping, Ocean View United Methodist is accepting donations until noon Wednesday, and could still use some extra boxes and helping hands.