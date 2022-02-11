Cape Fear C.C. completes season sweep of Brunswick C.C.

Sea Devils beat Dolphins 93-86

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After dropping 4 straight, Cape Fear CC got back in the win column in a big way.

“We just battled,” said head coach Mark Lane. “All week in practice we talked about putting consecutive stops together. When you put consecutive stops together, you get leads like we had. So proud of our guys. Love them all. Guys who normally don’t playa s much came in and contributed. This is what it’s about man.”

The Sea Devils exploded out to a double digit lead, but the Dolphins cut it to a one possession game in the 2nd half before Cape Fear closed out strong.