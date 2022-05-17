Cape Fear Collective launches data tool statewide measuring health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following its successful launch in the Cape Fear region, Cape Fear Collective (CFC) Healthy Communities will now cover all 100 counties and 2,195 census tracts in North Carolina.

This free, public-facing tool provides neighborhood-level data, insights, and visualizations of the 21 social determinants of health chosen by the Healthy NC 2030 taskforce report, led by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The full report, released in January of 2020, established a north star for localities and organizations to mobilize to accomplish North Carolina’s most pressing goals across housing, education, public health, and economic opportunity.

“This tool provides insight into which neighborhoods and populations are experiencing these health disparities, as well as whether we’re moving the needle on closing those gaps,” said Nicholas Pylypiw, director of data science. “Organizations in our region are already leveraging this tool, easily dropping data and visualizations into their reports, presentations, and grant applications.”

Healthy Communities is a partnership with Data Wheel with flagship sponsorships with Novant Health, as well as regional sponsorships with Community Care of North Carolina for the Triangle and Sandhills and The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust for the Tidewater and Coastal Plains.

“The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust supports the Healthy Opportunities Pilots because it represents one avenue toward achieving equitable health outcomes in North Carolina,” said Jason Baisden, senior program officer, Health Improvement Area. “We are especially interested in ensuring residents, and organizations connected to residents that have been marginalized, have a seat at the table during Medicaid transformation because we know they are the experts on what they need to thrive.” The Healthy Communities Dashboard will assist us in monitoring our progress toward reaching these goals.”

The dashboard will update annually with data from the Census Bureau, North Carolina’s State Center for Health Statistics, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Public Safety.

For one indicator, the dashboard uses proprietary data from Novant Health to give the community access to insights they can’t get elsewhere.

“When we launched CFC in 2019, we were often told about the lack of actionable data. We built this dashboard with those needs in mind,” said Meaghan Dennison, CFC’s CEO. “This dashboard will provide the state’s nonprofit community and others with a powerful resource for data-driven social impact.”

As part of the statewide launch, Cape Fear Collective is working with Datawheel to integrate the community data platform, CommunityDataNC.Org.

Now, users will be able to access the full data library powering all our tools – over 1500 metrics related to economics, education, demographics, transportation, housing, justice, the environment, social support, and health.