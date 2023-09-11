Cape Fear Cultural Association of India hosts India Day celebration at UNCW

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — For the first time in 25 years, an event celebrating Indian culture was held this weekend in Wilmington.

The Cape Fear Cultural Association of India held an India Day at UNCW on Saturday.

Performers showed off Indian dance moves and played traditional instruments. Vendors outside sold Indian cuisine, while others showed off and sold typical Indian clothing.

The association’s president, Sejal Patel, says it was surprising to see so many people at the event.

“It, it is overwhelming. It is so heartwarming. I mean, we were hoping for a good turnout but this is beyond our imagination and we are very thankful to the community,” Patel said.

Patel says the association hopes to continue the event next year, with an even bigger celebration.