Cape Fear Explorers find torpedo bottles from the 1800’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, with that treasure is 1800’s torpedo bottles.

The Cape Fear Explorers, a non-profit that’s dedicated to the recovery and preservations of artifacts in the local area, have made another discovery. The group found 10, 1800’s era torpedo bottles, with one being a bottle for ginger-ale that was left on its side.

Jack Hooker, one of the members who found the bottles, says a bar was being remolded downtown and they were called in to help make the discovery that was below the concrete.

“They opened up the concrete and noticed some broke bottles and pottery, so they called us in, and we came in there and we saw the glass and the pottery was about, late 1800’s. So, we took a probe rod and we started probing the ground a little bit, and we could feel glass down there, so we started digging and these bottles just started coming out. We ended up finding 10 whole torpedo bottles,” said Hooker.

Hooker and his team believe what they do is important, because it helps remember our past and how far the area has come all these years later.