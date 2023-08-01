Cape Fear Fair and Expo not returning for second straight year

The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn't happening again this year (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening again this year.

Fair Manager Skip Watkins says the airport, where the fair took place for 20 years, won’t let them lease the land due to future development plans.

Watkins says they’ve looked into other land options to host the fair, but a lack of time for planning and money to hold the event are preventing it from happening.

2021 was the last time the Cape Fear Fair and Expo was held, with around 47,000 people turning out for the event.