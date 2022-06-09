Cape Fear Family Law to host second of three family-friendly sand sculpture events

Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The summer sand spectacle continues as Cape Fear Family Law hosts the second Sand Sculpture Spectacular on Saturday, June 11, 2022 on Wrightsville Beach.

The event, featuring a sculpture of a castle and the corresponding #ProtectYourHome, is the second of three in the Sculpt Your Future and Your Family program.

The purpose of these family-friendly events is to gain visibility for the work Cape Fear Family Law undertakes, but in a way that is fun, informative, and interactive.

The theme for the second display is “Protect Your Home” and will once again be created by local artist Sandi Adams of SandiCastles.

The public is invited to visit Wrightsville Beach Access #4 at the L-shaped lot from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In addition to the sculpting, there will be kid-friendly games, goodies, and information about what sets Cape Fear Family Law apart from the rest.

The event is free and open to the public.

The final event will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at at Carolina Beach.