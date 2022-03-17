Cape Fear Garden Club NC Arbor Day celebration at Trask Middle School

(Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, there will be a collaborative tree planting and campus-wide clean-up occurring on the grounds of Trask Middle School (2900 N. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28405).

Cape Fear Garden Club and Arbor Day Chair, Cheryl Hunter, will be at Trask Middle School tomorrow, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 am to celebrate North Carolina Arbor Day.

The students will be joined by New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, Mrs. Staphanie Kraybill, Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education, and New Hanover County Board of Education Vice-Chair Mrs. Stephanie Walker.

Also, Scott Childs with the New Hanover County Parks and Gardens will demonstrate “best practices” for tree planting.

A total of six trees have been donated by David Johnson of Johnson Nursery in Willard, NC and by Connie Parker with the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees. In addition, Mrs. Kimberly Clark, Principal of Trask Middle School, will receive a plaque commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day.

The tree-planting activities will be followed by a campus-wide clean-up which will be guided by the Plastic Ocean Project.

Partners Involved:

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees

Cape Fear Garden Club Arbor Day Committee

City of Wilmington

New Hanover County

North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens

New Hanover County Schools

Plastic Ocean Project

Wilmington Tree Commission

On Campus Participants:

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees: Mrs. Allison Childs, Representative

Cape Fear Garden Club Arbor Day Committee: Mrs. Cheryl Hunter, Chair plus 5-6 volunteers

New Hanover County: Mr. Scott Childs, New Hanover County Parks and Gardens, Mrs. Stephanie Kraybill, Chair, New Hanover County School Board, Mrs. Stephanie Walker, Vice- Chair, New Hanover County Schools and Mr. Ron Zapple, New Hanover County Commissioner and Parks Department liaison, 4- H Club Members from Trask Middle School

Parent Volunteers

Plastic Ocean Project: (POP) Bonnie Montelone and Volunteers

Tree Species that will be Planted:

4 3-gallon Quercus phellos generously donated by Johnson’s Nursery and Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

Sawtooth Oak seedlings will be given out to student participants, donated by the City of Wilmington