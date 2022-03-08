Cape Fear gas prices continue to climb, rising above $4 a gallon in many spots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the war in Ukraine, gas prices are spiking. Here in the Cape Fear, rising above $4 dollars per gallon in many locations.

Across North Carolina, prices at the pump have jumped 37 cents per gallon on average in just the past week.

A spokesperson with AAA says a big reason is the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.

Combined with North Carolina’s gas tax of over 38 cents per gallon, many drivers say filling up has become frustrating.

“Four dollars? That ain’t good,” said driver Michael Williams. “That ain’t good for these older people or people out here working everyday. It’s hard. It’s hard right now.”

Gas prices are expected to keep climbing at least through the summer months.