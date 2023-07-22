Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity building two homes in Castle Hayne

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity builds homes for local residents who are burdened by housing costs. (Photo: WWAY/Marion Caldwell)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The 2023 Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Home Builder’s Blitz will construct two homes next week.

One of the homes will be built by local builder Stevens Fine Homes. The other home will be built by the Cape Fear Professional Women in Building Council, a combined effort of three local building companies: The Anchor Group, Charter Building Group and Kent Homes.

The event takes place Friday, July 28 through Friday, August 4 in Legacy Landing, Habitat’s new 10-home development located in Castle Hayne.

During this vigorous build-a-thon event, these builders and their sub-contractors donate their time, skills, and all materials needed to completely build two homes from foundation to roof.

The Home Builder’s Blitz allows professional builders to partner with families who have completed the Habitat Homeownership Program and are ready to build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. This year, future homeowner Tonesha, a Certified Nursing Assistant in New Hanover County, will be working alongside the Stevens Fine Homes team to construct her home.

The Professional Women in Building Council, made up of women in all facets of the building industry, along with the Anchor Group, Charter Building Group, and Kent Homes, will construct another home to be purchased by a second homeowner.