Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity offering home repair tutorials in new ‘Learning Lab’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After years of planning and hard work, the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity recently completed their new learning lab, offering homeowners the chance to gain valuable home repair skills.

Dozens of people turned out this month to help finish the hands-on display, including volunteers with Cape Fear Realtors who helped to back the project.

“Affordable housing is something that realtors promote on a regular basis,” Michelle Roberts with Cape Fear Realtors said. “Habitat is a huge proponent for that. So we were excited to be able to get involved to help homeowners learn how to take care of the homes they purchase.”

Roberts says this learning lab is the first of its kind for the area, and will be incredibly valuable for those who have never had to make home repairs.

“This may be the first home they’ve every owned,” Roberts said. “So they won’t know how to fix a leaky toilet; they won’t know how to fix a faucet. Being able to maintain your home is extremely important in being able to keep you home.”

Amy Davis with Cape Fear Habitat agrees with Roberts, saying their partial model home and multiple work areas will teach people how to fix common issues.

“This is going to provide that hands-on opportunity to learn home maintenance, home repairs and power tools,” Davis said. “So that they have the confidence.”

Davis says they have high hopes for the program and are looking forward to seeing more home owners gain repair knowledge.

“We’re hoping for this to be a center for education and empowerment,” Davis said. “We’re just really excited we finally get to do this.”

Cape Fear Habitat will celebrate its 35th anniversary at its Golden Hammer Fundraising breakfast at 7:00 am on March 15th.

All money raised will go directly to help with programs and services including the learning lab.