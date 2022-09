Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week

Furniture assembly volunteers are needed this week at Cape Fear Habitat ReStore (Photo: Cape Fear Habitat Restore)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help.

All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores.

You can sign up for any shift on Tuesday through Friday using the Volunteer Dashboard.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to email restorevc@capefearhabitat.org