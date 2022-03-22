Cape Fear Habitat’s Women Build will help build two homes for two families

Women Build participants raise funds by encouraging friends, co-workers and family to contribute $60 or more to honor a strong woman in their life.

Cape Fear Habitat's Annual Women Build event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – More than 300 women in the Cape Fear will join forces to raise $100,000 and help build two homes that will be purchased through affordable mortgages by two local families.

Cape Fear Habitat’s Women Build 2022 will take place every day except Sunday from April 30 – May 14th.

During the event, teams of women will work alongside the two future homeowners, Georgina and Lauren, who are participating in Cape Fear Habitat’s homeownership program.

Honorees receive a special card from Cape Fear Habitat, along with a paper seed heart that they can plant to grow wildflowers.

All donations are tax-deductible, with 100% of funds going directly to build Habitat homes and homeowner programs.

These homes will be funded and constructed primarily by women and will provide a female-friendly work site that empowers women to take leadership roles and learn new skills while building homes, community and hope.

Twenty to 25 women will be on hand each day to participate in nearly all phases of construction, including wall raising, siding, roofing and landscaping. No construction experience is needed.

Those interested in forming a team or participating in Women Build can find information by clicking here.