Cape Fear Latinos Festival returns to Wilmington for second year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a week delay due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, the 2nd Annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival returned to Wilmington on Saturday.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latin community embraced their culture with dancing, music, and other Latin-inspired entertainment.

The event was a showcase of the many sides of Latino culture in our area.

There was also a variety of vendors offering an array of goods and services, along with non-profit organizations sharing information on resources within the community.

Last year, the event was held at the New Hanover County Arboretum, but due to the large crowd drawn by last year’s festivities, officials with New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington partnered with Cape Fear Latinos to provide the larger space of Live Oak to accommodate the community.