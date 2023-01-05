Cape Fear Middle School teacher named Beginning Teacher of the Year award finalist

Kbira Filali, a multilingual learning teacher at Cape Fear Middle School, has been selected as a finalist by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, which supports teachers and impacts students with high-quality professional development.

“I am passionate about learning and teaching, especially teaching English to other speakers.” Filali said. “I feel so fortunate to work in an environment that allows me to implement best practices and continue to grow as an educator.”

Filali is one of 27 teachers across North Carolina who have been selected as finalists.

This is her second year with Pender County Schools, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL).

“We appreciate the enthusiastic response from all over the state for the Beginning Teacher of the Year Award,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said. “These finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a North Carolina public school. We are excited about this opportunity to honor teachers for the important work they do in our state.”

The 2023 NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year award will be presented March 9th at the NCCAT Cullowhee Campus. The award winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, participation in a GoGlobal NC trip in 2024 and instructional supply funds for the teacher’s school.