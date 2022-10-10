Cape Fear Museum displaying jars of dirt filled by 1898 Wilmington Massacre descendants

The Cape Fear Museum has a special display of dirt filled by 1898 Wilmington Massacre descendants (Photo: Cape Fear Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum has a new exhibit on display commemorating the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.

The display is a collection of marked jars filled by massacre descendants on November 6, 2021, at a ceremony in the 1898 Memorial Park.

The jars show the names of victims of the massacre and coup that occurred in Wilmington on November 10, 1898. The jars were supplied by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama where a duplicate set of jars are displayed in their Legacy Museum.

The 1898 soil jars are housed in a wooden display case created by Kids Making It, a non-profit organization on Castle Street.

The exhibit will be on view now through November 20th in the lobby of the Cape Fear Museum.

There will be a free panel presentation on November 12th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the Williston Auditorium at the Cape Fear Museum.