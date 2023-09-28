Cape Fear Museum holding free event discussing firefighter history

Cape Fear Museum (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum is hosting a free event this Sunday discussing the history of firefighting in the Cape Fear.

Visitors can learn more about what it takes to be a firefighter in the Cape Fear region and how it has changed over the decades.

A panel of current and retired city and county firefighters will share stories of working in the fire service in our region.

Historian Dr. Jan Davidson will moderate the panel.

A brief question and answer session will follow the 45-minute panel discussion.